Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has alleged that Mumbai civic official "forcibly quarantined" IPS officer from Patna who had gone there to probe a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior IPS officer from Patna, Binay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by BMC officials, Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey alleged on Sunday. Pandey also claimed that the senior police officer was not even provided accommodation in the IPS Mess and instead stayed in a guest house in Goregaon.

"IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon," Pandey said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. While Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, Rajput's father had recently lodged an FIR against the late actor's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and few others on charges of harassment, cheating and abetment of suicide.

Following the FIR, the Bihar Police also sent a team to Mumbai to probe the case. However, the Bihar Police has alleged that Mumbai Police is not cooperating with the investigation.

Latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput Case:

Sushant's MLA cousin demands CBI probe in Bihar Assembly: Niraj Kumar Singh, BJP MLA & relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, raised the issue of the actor's death in Bihar Assembly & demanded CBI probe. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav supported his demand. MLC Nutan Singh, wife of Niraj Kumar Singh, raised the same demand in Legislative Council, reports ANI.

Bihar Police chief to speak to Maha DGP: We are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials there. I don’t have more to say on this: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

BMC says Patna SP quarantined as per rules: Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Nitish Kumar reacts to IPS Binay Tiwari's forced quarantine: "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar police looking for Rajput's flatmate: The Bihar Police is looking for Sushant's flatmate Sidhharth Pithani but has not been able to trace him so far. Pithani, a creative content manager, was Sushant's friend and lived in his flatmate.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma