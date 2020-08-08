Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is getting darker with each passing day as the blame game continues, with fans and the late actor’s family members alleging foul play over his death. Amid this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, in a money-laundering who reportedly told the probe agency that didn't siphon off Sushant's money.

According to a report by India Today, Rhea during the probe denied all charges by Sushant’s father KK Singh and revealed that Rs 1 lakh was the paid-up capital in Sushant’s three companies which was shared by Rajput, herself and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The India Today report further revealed that Rhea also spoke about the Khar (East) flat that is in her name and told ED that “she took a housing loan for Rs 60 lakh and the rest of the amount, around Rs 25 lakh, have been paid through her own income”.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, brother Showik and business manager Shruti Modi were grilled by the probe agency for eight hours on Friday. Rhea had arrived at the Ballard Estate office of the ED in the morning and left around 8:30 pm. The 28-year-old actress will have to appear before the probe agency on August 10.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the probe agency "wants more answers" from Rhea over the alleged mismatch between her income as compared to her expenditure and investments.

Chakraborty had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court. "In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde said, as reported by PTI.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The 28-year-old actress had filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. The plea will be heard next week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma