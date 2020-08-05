The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has handed over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has handed over the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by accused Rhea Chakraborty, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request to conduct a CBI investigation of the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred in movies like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Chhichhore' and 'Dil Bechara', was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. He had reportedly hanged himself.

While Mumbai Police has so far denied any foul play in Rajput's death, his family has filed an FIR at a police station in Bihar, the actor's home town against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of Rajput had filed a plea before the apex court, seeking to transfer investigation tp Mumbai from Bihar. The Supreme Court asked the Mumbai Police and other parties of the case to file a status report within the next three days. The matter was adjourned for seven days.

A team of the Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe Rajput's death after his father lodged a complaint in Patna against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family for allegedly abetting his suicide.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a CBI probe in the case after a request from Rajput's father. Several politicians, including BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Bollywood celebrities, have been demanding a CBI probe into the case. Interestingly, Rhea had also tweeted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking CBI inquiry into the case.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma