While speaking to a leading news channel, the ambulance’s driver, who reportedly brought down the corpse down, has claimed that he has been getting “threat calls from international numbers”.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It looks like the mystery over the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput won’t end anytime and is getting murkier day by day. Amid the ongoing mysteries, theories, accusations and debates over Rajput’s death, an ambulance, who claims that he brought down the body of the 34-year-old actor, has reportedly made a shocking revelation.

While speaking to a leading news channel, the ambulance’s driver, who reportedly brought down the corpse down, has claimed that he has been getting “threat calls from international numbers”.

“I brought the body down. We are hired by the police only. Have been receiving threat calls since that day from International numbers,” said the ambulance driver while speaking to Republic TV.

The claim by the ambulance driver has given a new twist to Rajput’s death case which is getting murkier with each passing day. However, the ambulance’s owner has dismissed the driver’s claim, saying the body was brought down by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Patna IPS officer 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai, 'not politicial,' says Bihar CM

“Mumbai Police brought the body down,” the ambulance’s owner said, as reported by Republic TV.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 this year. Several actors and celebs, including Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, has claimed that the 34-year-old actor was depressed over the last few months and was repeatedly tortured by his Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh, 74, has also lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others for the alleged abetment to suicide of his son. Following the FIR, Rhea had released a video, saying she has full faith in the judiciary and “truth shall prevail”.

However, since she released her video statement, Rhea has been untraceable. Though as per Jagran sources, the Bihar Police has traced Rhea and has asked her to join the investigation, adding that she should “stop playing the hide and seek game”.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma