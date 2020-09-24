The agency has already recorded the statements of fashion designer Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi, Rajput's former manager.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau, probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, has confirmed that actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be joining the investigation on Saturday (September 26).

On the other hand, Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will be joining the probe on Friday, September 25.

The NCB today said that Deepika has acknowledged the summons issued to her in the drugs case, a fallout of probe into the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, and has submitted to join the probe on Saturday.

Padukone has been in Goa for a few days for the shoot of director Shakun Batra's next film and is likely to return to Mumbai on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan, summoned by the NCB, reached Mumbai from Goa on Thursday with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Karishma Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' and central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to "join the probe".

Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His death has sparked a lot of controversy in the media and the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB.

His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting Rajput's suicide by his family, has been arrested in a drugs case linked to his death. The NCB had said that the actress had admitted to names of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet during the questioning.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta