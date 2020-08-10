As soon as the 28-year-old actress arrived at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai around 11 am, #ArrestRhea started trending on Twitter with Rajput’s fans urging the ED to arrested Rhea Chakraborty.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With the mystery over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continuing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and her father in a money laundering case linked to the death of the Kai Po Che! actor.

As soon as the 28-year-old actress arrived at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai around 11 am, #ArrestRhea started trending on Twitter with Rajput’s fans urging the ED to arrested Rhea Chakraborty.

“No mercy for her. She killed SSR by her own hands. Her hair can also be seen on SSRs neck. There was no other woman in SSRs life . Its her. the murderer #ArrestRhea,” said a user on Twitter.

“#ArrestRhea CBI we trust you. Pls hurry up . Don’t delay anything . They have destroyed most of the evidences,” wrote another user.

Today is a Special Day For Our Rhea Didi.



"A Family Reunion is At ED Office." A Proud Daughter she is. Isn't She ? 😂🤣



Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed by media as she arrives with Showik Chakraborty and father for second day of Interrogation by ED!!!

Rhea Chakraborty has been facing backlash ever since Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide. Fans and several other people have claimed that Rhea purportedly used to torture Rajput which forced the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor to commit suicide.

Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had complained Rhea, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, Modi and unknown persons on July 25 in Patna, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. He also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of his son.

In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

Following this, the central probe agency registered a case against Rhea and questioned her for more than 8 hours on August 7 in the money laundering case. On Monday, the probe agency once again interrogated Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Shruti Modi, Rhea's former business manager was also being questioned by the central agency.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma