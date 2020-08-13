A Twitter user has come up with another claim, saying that the 34-year-old actor may have been killed using a stun gun.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput continues to be embroiled in a web of theories as to how the actor died or what some of them claim to be a murder. Now, a Twitter user has come up with another claim, saying that the 34-year-old actor may have been killed using a stun gun.

The user, who goes by the name Shaik Imran, wrote that he read about stun guns and the marks they leave on the body, which according to him, resemble to those found on Sushant’s body.

“Today I have read a lot about stun guns and how they r used ! also what mark do they leave ! the exact mark guyzz they really used stun guns to paralyse him !#ArrestRhea. #adityathackeray',” he wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the post went viral, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy responded and demanded that National Investigation Agency (NIA) join the CBI in investigating Sushant’s death.

“Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe,” he wrote.

Were this gun smuggled from which Arabian Sea bordering country? NIA must now join the probe. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 11, 2020

Swamy has been leading the demand for a comprehensive probe in the case along with several celebs, politicians and celebs. Last month, he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the actor's death was a case of murder and not suicide.

Amid the widespread calls for a high-level probe into the case, the Centre recently transferred the investigating into the hands of the CBI which is looking into all possible angles behind the death or any foul play.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continues to tighten the noose around Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family, including her father and brother Showik.

Rhea is in the spotlight of the investigation after Sushant's father K K Singh lodged a police complaint the actress and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta