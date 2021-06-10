New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On June 14, 2020, the nation was sent into shock when the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced on every leading portal. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. It's going to be M.S. Dhoni actor's first death anniversary on June 14, 2021, and his fans are still mourning the actor's untimely demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career from a small screen in 2008 with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and went on to do Ekta Kapoor's one of the most popular and loved show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to make it big in Bollywood. He made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The actor has given several hit and remarkable films to the entertainment industry, such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh, Dil Bechara and Kedarnath. His sudden death has left a void in not just fans hearts but also the entertainment industry.

Ahead of SSR's first death anniversary, let's revisit his iconic dialogues that will always be remembered by his fans:

- Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare... Aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale. - PK

- Ek bowler wicket lega ... ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega ... lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega - M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

- Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai - Chhichhore

- Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai ... lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye ... toh failure se kaise deal karna hai ... koi baat hi nahi karna chahta - Chhichhore

- Sache dost wohi hote hai ... joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai ... aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai - Chhichhore

- Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ... hum decide nahi kar sakte ... par kaise jeena hai ... woh hum decide kar sakte hai - Dil Bechara

- Zindagi mai agar kuch sabse zyada important hai toh wo khud ki zindagi - Chhichhore

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv