As Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is a few days away, let's go down memory lane and have a look at celebs, who were attacked post SSR's death:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's death is like a personal loss for all his fans who admire him as their idol, and even today, fans are having a hard time coming to the terms that they won't be able to see him on the silver screens. SSR's death gave rise to many earthen and untouched topics, including nepotism row. It led to a verbal attack on several celebs, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan and SSR's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The matter took an ugly turn when netizens dropped nasty comments on their social media posts and unfollowed them, claiming they are biased to non-nepo actors.

As Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary is a few days away, let's go down memory lane and have a look at celebs, who were attacked post SSR's death:

1. Karan Johar

As soon as the news was confirmed, KJo, who has worked with SSR in Drive, took to his social media handle and dropped a heart-wrenching post. He wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well. He also tweeted, "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...."

This post didn't go down well with the fans, and they attacked for being biased and favouring only nepo kids. They also called him 'murder' for pushing him to take this drastic step.

2. Alia Bhatt

Soon after Raazi actress also expressed the grief and wrote, "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans."

This post also didn't go down well with the Twitterati, and they criticised her for mocking Sushant on one of the Koffee With Karan's shows. During the episode, when Alia was asked to rate three celebrities, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput. Upon hearing SSR's name, she said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?"

Not just this, fans dig out other video wherein Karan and Alia made fun of SSR for being a TV actor during the start of the career. For this, they were immensely criticised and even dropped nasty comments dragging their family.

3. Rhea Chakraborty

The actress was widely criticised for not being with SSR while he was going through a rough phase. According to reports, Rhea introduced a late actor to drugs and used him for her own benefits. Netizens called her a 'gold digger' and even pointed at her relations with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress became a prime suspect of SSR's death case and was also arrested by NCB for illegally procuring drugs.

4. Sooraj Pancholi

Soon after fans, started linking SSR's death with his ex-manager Disha Salian. According to reports, the Hero actor had relations with Disha, and he was the reason behind her suicide. Though nothing was proven, fans concluded that to save Disha, SSR and Sooraj had an ugly fight.

5. Salman Khan

As soon as Sooraj's name arises in SSR's death case, people started criticising Salman for supporting Hero actor. He was also criticised for not posting about SSR's death, and many even unfollowed the superstar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv