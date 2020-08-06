Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was most vulnerable when his name cropped up in India's Me Too movement in October 2018.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was most vulnerable when his name cropped up in India's Me Too movement in October 2018. Kushal took to instragram and shared how the late actor spent sleepless nights waiting for his name to be cleared. Reports suggesting sexual misconduct with his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi had surfaced and Sushant was forced to share the WhatsApp chat with her, denying the #MeToo allegations.

In his Instagram caption, Kushal wrote, “I am putting this here out not only for closure sake but to also find out if the people sushant thought were targetting him Were actually behind this ! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.” The note that Kushal shared, read, “I stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to Feb 2019… the most vulnerable I have seen him was during the #metoo movement in Oct 2018… the electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof… We tried our best to contact sanjana sanghi but it seems she was in USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincidence) .”





“Sushant knew back of his mind who was targetting him but didn’t have proof to call them out… I remember how Sushant couldn’t sleep for 4 nights waiting for Sanjana to clear the allegations… Finally she cleared his name on the 5th day and it all seemed like a hard-earned victory as if the battle was over…”

Sanjana, who was on a trip to US, rubbished the reports after her return. She had shared a statement that read, “On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny.I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Recently, Sanjana again clarified that the claims were absolutely false and baseless, "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important.." Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha