New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actors Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are the latest to join the list of Bollywood celebs demanding CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Notably, amid the ongoing tug-of-war between the Mumbai and Bihar Police over the case, the Centre has already allowed the central probe agency to take over the investigation.

On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram to share a hashtag "CBI for SSR", which has been initiated by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

After Sushant's death on June 14, Varun had shared a throwback picture of him with the late actor, alongside an emotional caption.

"RIP Sushant. Sushant was a true artist. Supremely passionate and hardworking. I have lovely memories of the time we spent. I’m very shocked at this moment. Sending my deepest condolences to his fans and family," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sushant's Shuddh Desi Romance co-actor Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram seeking justice for the 34-year-old actor. "All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeForSSR," she wrote.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi also demanded CBI probe into the matter and said that Sushant's family deserved to know what actually happened with the actor. "I really pray and hopt that Sushants family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, it has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened and the world needs to know too," he wrote.

Varun's Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon also demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanon took to Instagram stories and penned down a note stating that she hopes that CBI takes over the case so that it gets investigated "without any political agendas."

"I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure," she wrote.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it''s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! ,, #CBIForSER #SushantSinghRajput," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut also said that she wants the CBI to intervene in the matter. She shared a video message on Twitter in which she said: "We want CBI (inquiry) for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth."

Kangana has been among those leading the demand for a high-level probe into the case. She has also been vocal about the nepotism and favouritism prevalent in the showbiz industry, and recently slammed star kids and directors like Karan Johar.

In a video message posted on social media on Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta had said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, also shared a similar message on Instagram. “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR,” she said, holding a placard. Actor Kriti Sanon had also posted about the necessity of a CBI takeover of the case. She had written, “I pray that the Truth comes out SOON, His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure.. I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! #cbiForssR #SushantSinghRaiput.”

#justiceforsushantsinghrajput. #CBIforSSR

Earlier this month, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Centre said it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government in this matter.

Rhea Chakraborty is in the spotlight of the investigation after Sushant's father K K Singh lodged a police complaint the actress and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

