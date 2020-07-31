Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday broke her silence over the FIR filed against her by the family of Shushant Singh Rajput and said that "truth shall prevail".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday broke her silence over the FIR filed against her by the family of Shushant Singh Rajput and said that the "truth shall prevail". In a video statement released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Chakraborty said that she has full faith in the judiciary and said that refrain from speaking about the allegations against her since the matter is sub-judice.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," Rhea Chakraborty said in the statement.

Rhea was the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. She had said that she left the actor's house on July 8, six days before he was found dead.

Watch video statement of Rhea Chakraborty:

#WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty releases video on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase.



She says, "I've immense faith in God & the judiciary. I believe that I'll get justice...Satyameva Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

While the Mumbai Police in investigating the case, Sushant's father has filed an FIR against Rhea at a police station in Patna, accusing her of abetment of suicide, cheating and harassment. Sushant's family has also accused her of transferring money from the late actor's account.

Rhea had moved the Supreme Court against the FIR and alleged that Sushant's father used his "influence" in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Rhea in her plea admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput and said has been in deep trauma due to the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats.

"The Petitioner is an actress and is into acting since 2012. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh-father of the deceased…," her plea said.

ED files money laundering case over 'suspicious transactions'

Meanwhile, the financial crime probe agency Enforcement Directorate has filed a case of money laundering over "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The case was registered after taking note of the FIR filed the Bihar Police, in which Rs 15 crore transaction from the actor's account was mentioned.

According to reports, Patna Police has been inquiring about transactions and investments of two companies set up by Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's brother. Rhea was also questioned by Mumbai Police in the case.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma