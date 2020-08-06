Sooraj, however, has rubbished these allegations and said that his name is being unnecessarily dragged into this case and he has nothing to do with Sushant's death

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened a pandora's box in the Hindi film industry. The young actor’s death has reignited insider-outsider debate and the alleged favouritism in Bollywood. Several big names are being linked to the late actor's death. Recently, BJP legislator Narayan Rane levelled serious allegations against Sooraj Pancholi. Rane said Sooraj Pancholi hosted a party at his home a night before Sushant's death. According to Rane, many B-town celebs such as Dino Morea and Rhea Chakraborty attended the party. The BJP leader also alleged that the Maharashtra government was trying to save culprits in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sooraj, however, has rubbished these allegations and said that his name is being unnecessarily dragged into this case and he has nothing to do with Sushant's death.

"I had nothing to do with Sushant. Mera kya lena dena tha uske sath? I have been facing this humiliation past 8 years from my case to now being attached to Sushant case, kyun? Why?" he was quoted as saying by India Today

Responding to Rane's claims, the actor said, "First of all, there was no party at my place, neither I went to any party. I was at my home. He should be asked that who told him this? If you are saying this after reading it on Whatsapp?," he was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Earlier, Sooraj also dissed media reports linking him to Sushant's ex manager Disha Salian. He took to instagram after fake photos of him and Disha went viral on social media

He took to Instagram and wrote: “Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F**K YOU AND F**K YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”

The Hero actor maintains that he never met Disha and asked the media to refrain from rumour mongering

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha