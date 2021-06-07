Rhea Chakraborty has also allegedly claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth used to consume marijuana with Sushant. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the confessions given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), actres Rhea Chakraborty has made some controversial revelations. Yes, as per the NB chargesheet, the 'Jalebi' actress has said that Sara Ali Khan had offered her marijuana and vodka.

Yes, she is talking about 'the' Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's daughter, who confessed to be in dating Sushant Singh Rajput for a brief period of time while filming Kedarnath.

The confession was regarding the drugs probe which began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea exposed her messages with Sara Ali Khan to NCB which happened back in June 4, 2017. In these texts, she hinted to give marijuana joints and vodka to Rhea Chakraborty. That's not all, Rhea in her confession, also old that Sara used to have doobies with her which she would share with her.

Apart from this, Rhea Chakraborty has also allegedly claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth used to consume marijuana with Sushant. In the chargesheet published by Zee News, Rhea said, "I would also like to add, that on the 8th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp message from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take Librium 10 mg, Nexito etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act 1985."

SHe further added, "She (Sushant's sister Priyanka) had also provided a prescription by Dr Tarun, who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant as an OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant."

Rhea Chakraborty allegedly claimed this to be one of the reasons for Sushant's sudden demise. She said,"I would like and request you to kindly take note that these drugs could have caused his untimely death as his sister Meetu was living with him from 8-12 June. I have also informed this to Mumbai Police and they have taken cognizance of the issue."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide on 14 June last year.

The late actor's family then logded an FIR against Rhea who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the FIR, the actress was accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering which she categorically denied.

Chakraborty had to go in jail for 28 days in connection to the drugs probe by NCB, post which she was released.

Now, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are handling the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

