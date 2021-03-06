Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Last year, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were grilled for hours by NCB officials for their alleged link to SSR's death case.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise sent shock waves in the nation. Ever since then his fans have been waiting for CBI's (Central Bureau of Investigation)final report on his death case. Apart from CBI, other agencies NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and ED (Enforcement Department) are also investigating the case from a different angle.

As the probe is still on, the latest reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's recorded statement is also included in the charge sheet filed by NCB in the drugs case linked to SSR's death, as per PTI. Last year, all three actresses were summoned by NCB. They were grilled for hours by the officials for their alleged link to SSR's death case.

On Friday, NCB filed a charge sheet in a drug case related to SSR's death case in NDPS court. Reportedly, the charge sheet named 33 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Not just this, it also includes statements of over 200 witnesses. The charge sheet filed by investigating agency consists of more than 12,00 pages in hard copy and about 50,000 pages in soft copy.

In August 2020, the NCB Mumbai had filed two cases related to the drugs angle after ED raised the alarm. Soon after registering the case, NCB arrested Rhea, her brother Showik, and several other people in September 2020. This created an upheaval in the entertainment industry.

Currently, several accused, who were arrested by NCB including the Chakraborty siblings and Samuel Miranda are out on bail.

Meanwhile, SSR was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor took this drastic step under the impression of depression. However, his family believes that he was murdered as he was not mentally weak.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv