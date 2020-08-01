On Friday, a team of Bihar Police had also visited Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai but she was not found there. She could not be contacted on her mobile phone either.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, facing allegations of abetment of suicide, harassment and cheating in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has reportedly gone untraceable and her mobile phone is also said to be switched off. According to reports, the Special Investigation Team of Bihar Police wants to question Rhea Chakraborty. They have prepared a list of questions for the actress but Rhea is allegedly not coming forward.

On Friday, a team of Bihar Police had also visited Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai but she was not found there. She could not be contacted on her mobile phone either. However, it is being reported that Rhea's managers are in touch with the Bihar Police SIT, which is trying to establish contact with the actress accused of abetment of suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier on Friday, Rhea had released a video statement through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde and claimed her innocence. The actress said that she has full faith in the judiciary that she will get justice. She had also said that she will refrain from speaking about the allegations against her since the matter is sub-judice.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who acted in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Chhichhore' and 'Dil Bechara', was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Several actors, including Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman, had alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he was a victim of nepotism.

While Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, Bihar Police also started a parallel probe after an FIR by Rajput's family at a police station in Patna. In the FIR, Sushant's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of the late actor but left his apartment just six days before his death, of cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police DGP has also written to the Maharashtra Police DGP seeking his support in the SIT's investigation in the case. There were reports that Maharashtra Police was not cooperating with the Bihar Police.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma