New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death after the probe agency rejected her plea to postpone her summon. Rhea, who was live-in partner of Rajput, is accused of cheating, harassment and driving the late actor to suicide. The ED is probe money laundering angle in the case after Rajput's father alleged that Rhea transferred money from his son's accounts.

Rhea had appealed the probe agency to postpone her summon for questioning in the case, saying that the case is pending before the Supreme Court. The ED, however, rejected her request, following which the actress reached the office for questioning.

"Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected, she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who also handled one of Salman Khan cases, said.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing money laundering angle. The ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged transaction of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account. The ED is investigating where the money went and Rhea was involved in money laundering.

Earlier this week, the ED has already questioned three other persons -- Samuel Miranda, Sandeep Sridhar, Ritesh Shah -- in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

They have been booked under relevant sections, including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

