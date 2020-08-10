New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court today complaining that she has been subjected to unfair media trial and attempts are being made to hold her guilty for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also alleged that Sushant's case is being blown out of proportion due to upcoming Bihar polls. In her plea, Rhea has said that actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma too have committed suicide like Rajput in the last 30 days but there is not even a whisper in media about these cases.

Notably, the apex court is also hearing another plea filed by Rhea in which she had requested that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police.

Earlier today, Rhea reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office along with her brother and father, for another round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty reported at the office of the central probe agency in the Ballard Estate area around 11 am in response to their scheduled summons for Monday, officials said.

Later, Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput, also reported at the ED office. All the four were questioned by the agency on August 7 too. Post 2 PM, Rajput''s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani also arrived at the ED office and his statement is expected to be recorded too.Pithani, an IT professional, had told various news channels that he was present in the Bandra flat on June 14 when the 34-year-old actor hanged himself.

The ED''s line of questioning, officials said, is revolving around Rhea''s income, investments, business and professional deals, and links. Also under the ED''s scanner is a property located in the city''s Khar area and another in Navi Mumbai, both linked to Rhea, for the source of purchase and ownership.

(with inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha