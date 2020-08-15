Singh said that the missing detail was crucial to establishing the cause of the actor's death.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The post-mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput does not mention the time of his death, the actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Saturday, adding that the missing detail was crucial to establishing the cause of the actor's death.

"The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death," the lawyer said, as reported by ANI.

The late actor's family have been rallying for a CBI probe into his death case for the past few weeks. Several Bollywood actors, including Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, have since thenhave also joined what now looks like a social media campaign making hashtags "CBIforSSR" trend on the internet.

The detailed post-mortem report of the actor had confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging". The report had been analysed by a team of five doctors.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this month, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Centre said it has accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government in this matter.

Rhea Chakraborty is in the spotlight of the investigation after Sushant's father K K Singh lodged a police complaint the actress and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.





