The Bihar Police has reportedly gathered key evidence in connection with a case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and several influential people, including the late actor's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, are under the radar of investigators.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar Police has reportedly gathered key evidence in connection with a case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and several influential people, including the late actor's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, are under the radar of investigators. According to a Bihar police official, when Mumbai Police didn't cooperate and hand over important documents related to the case, they changed their strategy and started digging for evidence.

The Bihar Police has prepared a file of evidence that includes 48-page bank transactions between Rhea and Sushant and a 13-page WhatsApp chat between the late actor and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Statements of six people and telephone conversations with a key witness are also part of that.

Based on the evidence, Bihar Police is likely to make the first arrest in the case soon. The police may also seek arrest warrants from the court in connection with the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who featured in movies like 'Chhichore', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Dil Bechara', was found dead inside his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Following his death, several celebrities alleged that he was a victim of nepotism.

While Mumbai Police has already been investigating any foul play in his death, Bihar Police also launched a parallel investigation after the actor's father last week filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and few others on charges of cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

Bihar Police has alleged that Mumbai Police was not cooperating with them and BMC officials "forcibly quarantined" Patna SP Binay Tiwari, who had gone to Mumbai to probe the case. Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also claimed that Tiwari, a senior IPS officier was not even provided accommodation in the IPS Mess and instead stayed in a guest house in Goregaon.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma