New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana congratulated "SSR warriors" and said she felt a "strong force of collective conscience" for the first time.

“Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver,” Kangana wrote.

The actor had been vocal about demanding a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rajput’s family, friends and Bollywood fraternity hailed the verdict. Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been seen supporting SSR’s family throughout the struggle also shared a picture with a note, “Justice is the truth in action.. Truth Wins”.





Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter, Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI".

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had joined warriors of SSR and CBI for SSR also shared his happiness after the Supreme Court Verdict. He wrote on Twitter, “Jai Ho.. Jai Ho.. Jai Ho”

Bihar DGP told ANI, “"I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal”





