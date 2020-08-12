In the letter, the family also alleged that Sushant’s father and sisters are now being threatened and also hinted towards a slander campaign against them to malign the memory of their son.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the ongoing investigations by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, who allegedly committed suicide, the late actor’s family on Wednesday issued a 9-page hard-hitting letter on the probe and an alleged slander campaign against them.

In the letter, the family has talked about the threats they have been receiving and has also alleged that the actor has been murdered.

The 9-page letter issued by the family of Sushant Singh Rajput starts with couplet from Firaq Jalalpuri, which stated, “Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar ye bata ki qafila kyun luta mujhe rahzanon se gila nahin teri rahbari ka sawal hai”.

Talking about Sushant and his siblings, the letter reads, “The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was ‘mannat’ of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone.”

The letter also mentioned the untimely demise of Sushant’s mother and the actor’s recognition in the film industry. “People only dream about what happened in the last 8-10 years”

Without naming anyone, Sushant’s family has also taken a swipe at the friends and relatives who have been giving statements in the media claiming to be very close to the Kedarnath actor. The letter also stated that Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered brutally that ‘crooks trapped’ him.

The letter also expressed worries on whether they will be able to get justice when expensive lawyers and officials are being hired to demean the seriousness of the case.

The family in the letter also said that they were not given time to mourn the death of their only son and also alleged that there have been attempts to ‘brand Sushant as a mental patient’. The family also termed the investigation by Mumbai police as ‘only for optics’ and ‘trying to implicate few rich privileged people’.

The statement from the family came after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Raut had alleged that the actor, whose death is being probed by the CBI, was not on good terms with his own family and had strained relations with his father after his second marriage.

Posted By: Talib Khan