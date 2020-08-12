Emerging details from the call records have revealed that Rhea had made 30 calls to actor Rakul Preet Singh while the latter called her up 14 times. The two also exchanged two SMSs between them. Furthermore, she called actor Aditya Roy Kapoor 16 times while he made seven calls to her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s call records have revealed that she was in touch with several celebrities, including superstar Aamir Khan, who she had called once. Khan had reverted to her with three SMSs, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Rhea and her family members are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the death of Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Emerging details from the call records have revealed that Rhea had made 30 calls to actor Rakul Preet Singh while the latter called her up 14 times. The two also exchanged two SMSs between them. Furthermore, she called actor Aditya Roy Kapoor 16 times while he made seven calls to her.

Quoting Industry insiders, IANS reported that one of the numbers mentioned in the CDR list belonged to superstar Aamir Khan. The development has come at a time when there has been much debate over the silence of Salman, Shahrukh and Aamir Khan over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CDR list further revealed that Rhea was also in touch with Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh, Baahubali famed star Rana Daggubati, actor Shraddha Kapoor, dance maestro late Saroj Khan, and Mahesh Bhatt.

Rhea had called Singh seven times, while the latter had called her back four times; she called Shraddha Kapoor thrice, while the latter called her twice. A total of 16 calls were exchanged between Rhea and Bhatt in the month of January this year. Nine calls were made to Bhatt by Rhea while he called her seven times.

Rhea, who reportedly left Rajput's house a few days before his death, has been on the receiving end from Suhant's fans. The father of the late actor has also accused the actress of driving his son to suicide and cheating him financially. He also filed a case against the actress and his few others at a police station in Bihar.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja