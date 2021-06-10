Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year on June 14. Ahead of his death anniversary take a look at the late actor's career graph in the entertainment industry. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When Kizie Basu (played by Sanjana Sanghi) shows the mirror to Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) in ‘Dil Bechara’ by saying that the problem of current days’ artists like him is that they start their work but don’t finish it, millions across India and beyond could connect with a rather simplistic dialogue in the aftermath of the death of the actor being seen on the screen at that moment.

Aged 34, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020, exactly 40 days before his yet-to-be-released film ‘Dil Bechara’ became his final on-screen appearance. Prior to that, the actor appeared in a number of commercially successful films in addition to his notable participations in dance reality shows after having started his journey in Mumbai’s entertainment world with Ekta Kapoor’s television serials.

When an Engineer-to-be turned a theatre artist

Sushant Singh Rajput was enrolled in an engineering course at Delhi College of Engineering (later Delhi Technical University) when he started finding the art of dancing and acting ‘liberating’. While attending Shiamak Davar’s dance classes, Sushant performed as a background dancer at Melbourne Common Wealth Games’ closing ceremony in 2006. In the same year, SSR dropped out of college in his final year and left for Mumbai where he joined a theatre group ‘Ekjut’, mostly performing at Prithvi Theatre.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Television Career

Sushant was cast as the second lead in Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial ‘Kis desh mein hai mera dil’ in 2008. SSR’s performance made an impact and Ekta Kapoor decided to take him as a lead in another hit TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. According to an NDTV report, Ekta had to cast Rajput against the wishes of the TV channel for a 9 PM TV serial. However, the serial became an instant hit and Sushant’s character Manav a household name across India, resulting into actor receiving a total of five awards for his character’s portrayal.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Career

Sushant made his debut in Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ (2013), based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘The 3 mistakes of my life’. The film became a sleeping hit and Sushant garnered critical acclaim for his role. The actor was next seen in director Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ (2013) opposite Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film made an instant connect with the audience and became a commercial success. The actor was next seen in 2014 in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’ (2014) playing Anushka Sharma’s love interest and impressed fans and critics alike despite his limited on-screen presence.

In 2015, SSR played the titular role of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Next he became MS Dhoni in the cricket legend’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016) which became a blockbuster on box office and amongst the top-grossing films of 2016. Following the critical-commercial success of ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Love Story’, SSR appeared opposite Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vajan’s directorial debut in the film ‘Raabta’.

In 2018, director Abhishek Kapoor again turned to SSR five years after ‘Kai Po Che!’ and took him as lead in the film ‘Kedarnath’ opposite Sara Ali Khan. 2019 was proven another year of critical success for SSR in which the lead roles he played in the films ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichhore’ impressed critics and fans alike. ‘Chhichhore’ won the National Film Award for best feature film in Hindi months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s final on-screen appearance was marked in Mukesh Chhabra’s ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The film first streamed on the streaming platform ‘Disney-Hotstar’ in July 2021.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal