New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most beloved actors of Bollywood. In such a short span of his cinematic journey, he left an everlasting mark in everyone's heart. He gave the industry some most valuable movies such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and more that will be cherished by his fans forever. He may not be here anymore, but his memories and golden words teaching his fans life lessons will never leave.

It is Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary today, so let's revisit some of the thought-provoking quotes that he shared on his social media handles.

- “No matter what you achieve, what you want to aspire to be, or how famous and powerful you become, the most important thing is whether you are excited about each and every moment of your life because of your work and the people around you.”

- “Whatever dream you have, be sure that it is going to happen, and then forget about it. Then you have to come back to the present and be there 100 percent.”

- “The best thing is to accept the circumstances, not take them personally, deal with them, stop complaining, and give everything your best."

- “The closest synonym of happiness is excitement, and you can generate it by doing something that you can't completely comprehend. This understanding makes the process rich and exciting."

- “I think people generally are lost, as they keep thinking about what is going to happen and what they have done. They are not alive anymore. The art of listening is missing. In their head, they are doing something else."

- "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith"

- “I think we are all insecure, and there is nothing wrong in accepting that. But the problem arises when we try to counter this insecurity by cultivating this illusion of control, and we start taking ourselves and everything we know too seriously.”

