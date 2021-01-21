Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Though the actor is no more among us, however, his fans are keeping him alive on social media. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram handle saw an increase in followers.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary and fans are pouring in heartfelt birthday wishes on social media platforms. They are remembering the actor by posting his throwback pics and sharing his inspirational dialogues. Not just this yesterday we saw fans trending 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter.

Though the actor is no more among us, however, his fans are keeping him alive on social media. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram handle saw an increase in followers, yes you read it right, before actor's death he had 9 million followers. Two days after his death there was an increase in number to 11.7 million and now the actor has garnered 13.7 million followers.

Well, this is little weird as this happens when someone is alive and active on social media, also, if someone dies people tend to forget them. But with this act, it means fans are just not ready to let him go and are making their all efforts to keep his memories alive.

Sushant's last post was about his mother wherein he penned an emotional note remembering her, he wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrop..Unending dreams carving an arc of smile..And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..."

For unversed, SSR left his loved one in shock after he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June 2020. As per reports, didn't leave any suicide note and till date, his death is a mystery as no one knows why he took such a drastic step.

On the eve of SSR's birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti too wished her brother by sharing a collage of unseen pics on her Instagram handle. She also announced that they have fulfilled SSR's one of the dream that he wanted for the education of children. Not just his sister, also his dear friend, director Abhishek Kapoor too ticked off one of his dreams that he listed in his bucket list.

