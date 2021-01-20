Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: As few hours are left for late actor SSR's birthday, fans took Twitter on storm and trends 'One day for SSR birthday'. Check out the heartwarming tweets

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves in the country after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The tragic case was handed over to CBI after his family, several celebs and politicians raised concern over his death.

As per reports, it was believed that someone murdered the actor, however, AIIMS ruled out the murder theory. Following this, the case was being investigated by two other agencies namely Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)in different angles.

Now his fans, who had a hard time in believing that the actor is no more in this world, started trending 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter ahead of SSR's birthday that is on 21 January 2021. Some users shared his throwback pics and captioned it as, "Thank you Sushant for being the reason for this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA and the globe. You will get justice for sure SSRians will never let you down. Good night..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"

While others remembered him as a genius, humble human being and talented actor who left his loved ones so soon. A user wrote, "Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"

Here, check out the heartwarming tweets by SSR's fans:

Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA 🇮🇳 and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down.



Good night मेरे प्यारें भाई ❤



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7pZZI2Ngme — Rudrabha 🇮🇳 Mukherjee (@imrudrabha) January 19, 2021

Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice



My tweets are visible or not ???



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/fhWGVAWqx6 — SAN4SSR (@Judas_1994) January 19, 2021

You: Are u excited for 21st?

Me: Yes I'm



You:Are u really excited for 21st?

Me:🥺No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier..



It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly @itsSSR🦋💫♥️♥️

Waiting for u...come soon..♥️



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uVfhL4M3jA — itsmekeerthi05🦋 SSRian♥️♥️ (@itsmekkd05) January 19, 2021

'Jab baat dil ki ho, let everyone know'.

~ Manny aka Sushant

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/2uU6hCk1Fd — Shoroni :): 🦋 (@RememberPhoton7) January 20, 2021

"Legacy isn't leaving sumthing 4 people. It's leaving sumthing in people."🙏



Sushant had always been a helping hand for needy ones.🤝🙌



Delhi Warriors Come & join us in large numbers, let's celebrate his legacy.🎉



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY@iRaviTiwari@nilotpalm3@IAmGMishra pic.twitter.com/3w1VQb1Rbj — 💕Maahi Singh Rajput🧜‍♀️. Justice4SSR~⚖️💕 (@Maahi4SSR) January 20, 2021

Cordiality is the practice of being polite, warm and friendly, Cordiality—

The name is Sushant Singh Rajput.

Have a beautiful day ahead warriors.

Can’t control my happiness.

We are still trending.. This is called pure love! ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/9uKKBEaU1S — PIYALI 🇮🇳🚩 (@PiyaliBh) January 20, 2021

" I am Reckless, Yes, But Not Thoughtless" - SSR



Hey Handsome,



Happy Birthday In Advance



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/u6PQKojP36 — Esha Modak (@ModakEsha) January 20, 2021

Only Sush can look so dashing, hot, innocent, elegant all at same time! 😌❤@itsSSR 😍😍

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/31z1SFjWhv — Krutika (@krutika_SSR) January 19, 2021

Excited for this?😆

Pic from @nilotpalm3

ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/2DaX6GbdWE — Girllikeapearl 🔮🦋 (@Mansi26_Sush21) January 19, 2021

Overwhelmed and humbled to see the genuine love, wishes and excitement for Sushant's birthday.@itsSSR you had to be such a pure soul to garner so much love, respect, adoration and support. No one will ever become have the human prodigy that you are.



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY — BOTterfly Effect (@Iamsushant23) January 20, 2021

There’s no other person that can replace your role in our life Sushant.



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/gUYYKh54Na — Sharmistha_Chowdhury (@Sharmistha_26) January 19, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara who's trailer became the most liked on YouTube beating Avengers Endgame. The actor has been part of several interesting and remarkable films such as MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv