Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves in the country after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The tragic case was handed over to CBI after his family, several celebs and politicians raised concern over his death.

As per reports, it was believed that someone murdered the actor, however, AIIMS ruled out the murder theory. Following this, the case was being investigated by two other agencies namely Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)in different angles.

Now his fans, who had a hard time in believing that the actor is no more in this world, started trending 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter ahead of SSR's birthday that is on 21 January 2021. Some users shared his throwback pics and captioned it as, "Thank you Sushant for being the reason for this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA and the globe. You will get justice for sure SSRians will never let you down. Good night..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"

While others remembered him as a genius, humble human being and talented actor who left his loved ones so soon. A user wrote, "Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"

Here, check out the heartwarming tweets by SSR's fans:

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara who's trailer became the most liked on YouTube beating Avengers Endgame. The actor has been part of several interesting and remarkable films such as MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others.  

