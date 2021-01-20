Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'Lets remember his legacy': Fans trend 'One day for SSR birthday', share emotional posts
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves in the country after he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The tragic case was handed over to CBI after his family, several celebs and politicians raised concern over his death.
As per reports, it was believed that someone murdered the actor, however, AIIMS ruled out the murder theory. Following this, the case was being investigated by two other agencies namely Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)in different angles.
Now his fans, who had a hard time in believing that the actor is no more in this world, started trending 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter ahead of SSR's birthday that is on 21 January 2021. Some users shared his throwback pics and captioned it as, "Thank you Sushant for being the reason for this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA and the globe. You will get justice for sure SSRians will never let you down. Good night..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"
While others remembered him as a genius, humble human being and talented actor who left his loved ones so soon. A user wrote, "Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice..ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY"
Here, check out the heartwarming tweets by SSR's fans:
Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA 🇮🇳 and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down.— Rudrabha 🇮🇳 Mukherjee (@imrudrabha) January 19, 2021
Good night मेरे प्यारें भाई ❤
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7pZZI2Ngme
Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice— SAN4SSR (@Judas_1994) January 19, 2021
My tweets are visible or not ???
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/fhWGVAWqx6
You: Are u excited for 21st?— itsmekeerthi05🦋 SSRian♥️♥️ (@itsmekkd05) January 19, 2021
Me: Yes I'm
You:Are u really excited for 21st?
Me:🥺No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier..
It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly @itsSSR🦋💫♥️♥️
Waiting for u...come soon..♥️
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uVfhL4M3jA
'Jab baat dil ki ho, let everyone know'.— Shoroni :): 🦋 (@RememberPhoton7) January 20, 2021
~ Manny aka Sushant
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/2uU6hCk1Fd
"Legacy isn't leaving sumthing 4 people. It's leaving sumthing in people."🙏— 💕Maahi Singh Rajput🧜♀️. Justice4SSR~⚖️💕 (@Maahi4SSR) January 20, 2021
Sushant had always been a helping hand for needy ones.🤝🙌
Delhi Warriors Come & join us in large numbers, let's celebrate his legacy.🎉
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY@iRaviTiwari@nilotpalm3@IAmGMishra pic.twitter.com/3w1VQb1Rbj
Cordiality is the practice of being polite, warm and friendly, Cordiality—— PIYALI 🇮🇳🚩 (@PiyaliBh) January 20, 2021
The name is Sushant Singh Rajput.
Have a beautiful day ahead warriors.
Can’t control my happiness.
We are still trending.. This is called pure love! ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/9uKKBEaU1S
" I am Reckless, Yes, But Not Thoughtless" - SSR— Esha Modak (@ModakEsha) January 20, 2021
Hey Handsome,
Happy Birthday In Advance
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/u6PQKojP36
Only Sush can look so dashing, hot, innocent, elegant all at same time! 😌❤@itsSSR 😍😍— Krutika (@krutika_SSR) January 19, 2021
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/31z1SFjWhv
Excited for this?😆— Girllikeapearl 🔮🦋 (@Mansi26_Sush21) January 19, 2021
Pic from @nilotpalm3
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/2DaX6GbdWE
Overwhelmed and humbled to see the genuine love, wishes and excitement for Sushant's birthday.@itsSSR you had to be such a pure soul to garner so much love, respect, adoration and support. No one will ever become have the human prodigy that you are.— BOTterfly Effect (@Iamsushant23) January 20, 2021
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY
There’s no other person that can replace your role in our life Sushant.— Sharmistha_Chowdhury (@Sharmistha_26) January 19, 2021
ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/gUYYKh54Na
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara who's trailer became the most liked on YouTube beating Avengers Endgame. The actor has been part of several interesting and remarkable films such as MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others.
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv