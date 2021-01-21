Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remember's brother on his 35th birth anniversary by sharing old memories and penning an emotional note. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the gems who left for his heavenly abode in the year 2020. It's hard to believe that a person like him who was full of life, hopes left his loved ones so soon. Remembering Sushant on his 35th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned an emotional note along with some heartwarming memories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta posted a collage of old pictures with her brother Sushant. She wrote, "Love you Bhai You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay"

In another post, she revealed how they are going to fulfil the late actor's one of the dreams. Sharing a screenshot of one of the SSR's old Instagram posts wherein he mentioned his dream to create an environment where kids of India and elsewhere get free, relevant and improved education.

Announcing Sushant Singh Rajput's memorial fun in Physics, she wrote, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley." She further added that those who are interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for the fund.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the youngest among the four siblings and was considered as the most humble human being in the industry. Talking about his short but impeccable journey in the entertainment world, he rose to fame from Pavitra Rishta and then went on to give some very interesting and remarkable films such as Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni among others will be in the heart of his fans forever.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv