Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sushant Singh Rajput has given several remarkable films to Bollywood that will stay in everyone's heart. Before the actor died he had signed several films that will now remain incomplete. Here have a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput won million hearts with his heartwarming smile and spectacular acting skills. The actor who rose to fame from Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta sent shock waves across the nation after he was found dead mysteriously.

SSR was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June 2020. Know one knew that behind that charming smile actor was hiding his gloomy face brilliantly. The actor who was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, gave several remarkable films to Bollywood that will stay in everyone's heart.

However, not many know that actor had several films in his kitty that he signed which now will remain pending forever. We have brought you the list of the projects that he signed before he took this drastic step.

Emergency

After Irrfan Khan's sudden demise, Sushant Singh Rajput was roped for Anand Gandhi's film. Now, with his sudden demise, the clouds of crisis are hovering over the film as the maker has yet not announced the lead.

Rifleman

The film based on the 1962 war between India and China was announced in the year 2019. In the film, the late actor was supposed to essay the role of Mahavir Chakra winner Jaswant Singh.

Paani

This film hit the headlines for various reasons it came under the big-budget banner. Sushant Singh Rajput was also preparing for its role in full swing, however, all of a sudden Yash Raj Films stopped the project, as per reports.

12 Episode Series

Sushant who was always up to challenging himself in the field of acting joined the hands with Insei Ventures in 2018. He was going to make a special series of 12 episodes, wherein, he was supposed to essay many roles of prominent leaders such as of Chanakya, APJ Abdul Kalam among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv