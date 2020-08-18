The chats clearly reveal that Sushant was looking forward to work and said he will wait for the script to come.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid reports of Sushant Singh Rajput barely knowing his former manager Disha Salian, their WhatsApp chat has now revealed that the two were in contact till April this year and discussed work related things in the chat.

The WhatsApp chat of the two associates, screenshots of which became viral after Times Now reported it, revealed that Disha and Sushant discussed works extensively. The chat is from April, two months before they both died.

According to screenshots of the chat, it can be seen that the two spoke thrice between April 2 to April 10 and discussed about a digital campaign for PUBG and a food oil brand promotion. The two of them also discussed another promotional campaign which would require Sushant to speak to fans over the phone. The chats clearly reveal that Sushant was looking forward to work and said he will wait for the script to come.

On April 2, Disha approached Sushant regarding the promotions of an oil brand. She briefed the 34-year-old actor about the contract and Sushant replied seeking details of the brand.

The two then spoke to each other on April 7 when Disha told him about a digital campaign by online gaming platform PUBG. She told him about the campaign, which wanted Sushant to encourage people to 'Stay Home Stay Safe and Play PUBG' during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also required to post a video on Instagram in that coming week.

She then approached Sushant on April 10 confirming the development and said that she had even locked a decent deal for him. She further told him that PUBG will be sending a script for the video in the coming week.

Both Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide a week apart. While Disha reportedly jumped-off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai on June 8, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14.

Since then many have linked the deaths of the two but Disha’s father has dismissed the claims and said that there was no link between Disha and Sushant’s death. “They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour,” he said as quoted by Mid-Day.

While Disha’s father claims that the two met only once, these chats show a different side altogether as they can be seen conversing over Sushant's professional work. The CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Posted By: Talib Khan