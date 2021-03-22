Ankita Lokhande spoke about her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a recent interview where she revealed her side of the story. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s love story was one of the most famous Bollywood affairs which became a talk of the town especially after the latter's death. While SSR's fans were appreciating Ankita's support for Sushant's family, there were many people who also brutally trolled the actress for 'leaving him.' And now Ankita has finally spoken about her breakup in detail post Sushant's death.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said, "I didn't want to talk about my personal relationship publicly. People misunderstood me, today they come to me and say 'you left Sushant'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. I am not blaming anyone, Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career, he chose his career and moved on. But for two and a half years I was dealing with so many things. I was not in that state of mind where I could work because I am not that kind of a girl who can easily move on and get to work. I was not that girl. So for me it was very difficult but my family stood by me."

She further added, "I was finished, my life was finished, I did not know what to do after that but still I am not blaming anyone, he chose his ways but my priorities were different, I was craving for love and emotions. I gave him full right that it's your life but then I was dealing with something very badly and my family stood by me. And i came out very strong and that was a new beginning for me."

Ankita is rumoured to be engaged to her boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress keep sharing pics with him on her social media handle. However, nothing has been made official about the couple being engaged.

Meanwhile, talking about Ankita's ex, Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year which stirred a wave of controversies behind his suicide.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal