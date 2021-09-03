Money Heist 5: Bella Ciao time has come in early for the fans. Netflix releases 15 minutes clip of first episode, watch the video here

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Its almost Money Heist time now! The latest season for Spanish series Money Heist 5 will get released today, September 3 at 12:30pm for Indian audience. The all new season of Money Heist 5 will answer many question that fans have raised. As the release time is getting closer, the curiosity in fans is rising.

In the view of this curiosity, Netflix has treated the fans with a glimpse of first episode of Money Heist 5. Netflix shared a 15-minute clip of the first episode of Money Heist 5 'volume1' on its social account.

The last episode of season 4 of Money Heist ended with bullet sounds, that hinted a character getting shot. This clip that is shared by Netflix has introduce Berlin who reveals that villians have arrived and they will try to stop them from completing their mission.

Watch the clip here:

Only a few more hours to go for #MoneyHeist Part 5 Volume 1⏱️

If you're like us and you just can't wait any longer, here are the first 15 minutes of Episode 1 💃https://t.co/RzA9Elbt50 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 2, 2021

The shared clip has even risen the excitment, as the Police Officer Alicia Sierra has finally found the Professor. And now she is torturing him, she even tried to shoot him. Meanwhile, Lisbon has landed on the main heist point to help the team.

For those who have watched the fourth season of Money Heist, they were eager to get answer on wether Nairobi's death will be avenged or not. The clip that Netflix shared, has teased the audience with full- action in the Fisrt episode itself.

Also Read:Money Heist 5 to release on September 3 in India; know about episodes and timings here

Further in the episode of Money Heist Berlin, his son and his girlfirend has been introduced. In the vault where they are melting gold Lisbon tries to connect professor for asking the plan. But professor here is with Alicia and did not respond.

The Professor and Alicia is in a abandoned place where Alicia tries to shoot him. the footage ends here and has left even more raised eyebrows. What happens next?

Do they get caught or what happens to professor, If the Heist is sucessful? This all questions will be answered in the next few hours.

Posted By: Ashita Singh