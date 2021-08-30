Ever since Pawandeep Rajan participated in Indian Idol 12, he has garnered immense fandom, but not even his ardent fans know that....Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pawandeep Rajan is on cloud nine after winning the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The singer is being showered with love, praises and gifts by his loved ones and fans. Ever since he participated in the show, he has garnered immense fandom, but not even his ardent fans know that his fandom has been since his first singing reality show, The Voice Season 1, where he was declared the winner. Not just this, he has also acted in a full-fledged film directed by one of the known filmmakers.

Yes, you read that right, Pawandeep has acted in a Marathi film titled F.U-Friendship Unlimited (2017), helmed and produced by Mahesh Manjrekar. The poster of the film is doing rounds on all social media platforms, wherein the singer is donning a red sweatshirt.

Here have a look at the trailer:

And probably this is one of the reasons he was invited to Mahesh Manjrekar's birthday party. Along with the other Indian Idol 12 finalists, Pawandeep was seen posing with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan.



We know you must be having a hard time digesting this, but we have more to tell you that will leave you all stunned. As per reports doing rounds, Pawandeep has given playback for the song 'Shayad' from Love Aaj Kal (2021) along with ace singer Arijit Singh. Also, he is one of the famous and talented singers back in his home Uttarakhand where he has sung many regional songs and also runs a band.

Isn't it surprising? So go and watch F.U: Friendship Unlimited to see Pawandeep's acting skills or facial expressions that were negligible on the singing reality show.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Pawandeep Rajan as the brand ambassador for art, tourism and culture.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv