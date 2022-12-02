Suriya’s Jai Bhim To Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: 5 Top South Thrillers To Watch On OTT This Weekend

What to watch on OTT: Suriya's Jai Bhim to Mohanlal's Drishyam are streaming digitally. (Image Credits: Instagram)

South cinema has been delivering back-to-back superhit films. With the maximum number of highest grossers in the country being from the South film industry, several films are being remade into Bollywood films to engage the audiences.

If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, take a look at these 5 South Indian thriller films that you can watch this weekend on OTT to keep you entertained:

What To Watch: Jai Bhim

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Who’s In It: Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan K., Rajisha Vijayan

What Is It About: When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice.

What To Watch: Drishyam 2

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Who’s In It: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil

What Is It About: Georgekutty, a cinema hall owner, thrives in life but is a changed man. However, when his family gets entangled in a criminal investigation, he must protect them from the legal institution yet again.

What To Watch: Kaithi

Where To Watch: MX Player

Who’s In It: Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das

What Is It About: Dilli, an ex-convict, endeavours to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. However, his attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy.

What To Watch: Vikram Vedha

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Who’s In It: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath

What Is It About: Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon are on the hunt to capture Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he offers to tell Vikram a story, throwing Vikram's life into disarray.

What To Watch: Super Deluxe

Where To Watch: Netflix

Who’s In It: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan

What Is It About: An unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman must all face their demons on one fateful day in a city of contradictions.