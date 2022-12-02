Suriya’s Jai Bhim To Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: 5 Top South Thrillers To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Fri, 02 Dec 2022 03:35 PM IST
South cinema has been delivering back-to-back superhit films. With the maximum number of highest grossers in the country being from the South film industry, several films are being remade into Bollywood films to engage the audiences.
If you’re wondering what to watch this weekend, take a look at these 5 South Indian thriller films that you can watch this weekend on OTT to keep you entertained:
What To Watch: Jai Bhim
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Who’s In It: Suriya, Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan K., Rajisha Vijayan
What Is It About: When a tribal man is arrested for a case of alleged theft, his wife turns to a human-rights lawyer to help bring justice.
What To Watch: Drishyam 2
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Who’s In It: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil
What Is It About: Georgekutty, a cinema hall owner, thrives in life but is a changed man. However, when his family gets entangled in a criminal investigation, he must protect them from the legal institution yet again.
What To Watch: Kaithi
Where To Watch: MX Player
Who’s In It: Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das
What Is It About: Dilli, an ex-convict, endeavours to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. However, his attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy.
What To Watch: Vikram Vedha
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Who’s In It: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath
What Is It About: Vikram, a pragmatic policeman, and his partner Simon are on the hunt to capture Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he offers to tell Vikram a story, throwing Vikram's life into disarray.
What To Watch: Super Deluxe
Where To Watch: Netflix
Who’s In It: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan
What Is It About: An unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman must all face their demons on one fateful day in a city of contradictions.