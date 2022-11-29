Suriya's ‘Jai Bhim’ Sequels Are Already In The Pipeline: Producer Rajasekar K Announces At IFFI Goa

South superstar Suriya’s courtroom drama film ‘Jai Bhim’ was loved by the audiences and critics alike. The film became one of the biggest newsmakers of 2021 and was also shortlisted for Oscars 2022 under the Best Picture category.

With the film becoming such a massive success, fans of Suriya were keen on seeing him return with a part 2 of the film. And now, ‘Jai Bhim’ director Tha. Se. Gnanavel has revealed that he is already planning on making sequels to the critically acclaimed film.

Speaking at the recently held 53rd International Film Festival of India, director Tha. Se. Gnanavel said that ‘Jai Bhim’ for him is a word which is synonymous with oppressed and marginalized people, for whom Dr BR Ambedkar always stood for.

“Post Jai Bhim, I heard hundreds of such stories on caste discrimination, the flaws in law enforcement and justice system. Through his movie he is trying to portray that the Constitution is a real weapon in fighting against injustice,” the filmmaker said during the screening of ‘Jai Bhim’ at Indian Panorama Feature Films section, IFFI 53.

“In real life, there are no heroes. One has to be their own hero by empowering themselves through education. My movie will achieve its real goal only when all the oppressed are empowered,” Tha. Se. Gnanavel added.

“Suriya was approached for producing the movie, but once the actor heard the story, to our great surprise he said he wants to act in the movie,” said co-producer of the film, Rajasekar K at IFFI Goa. To the audiences’ surprise, the producer also announced that sequels of ‘Jai Bhim’ will happen for sure.

“They are in the pipeline since the discussions have already started,” producer Rajasekar said at IFFI Goa.

Released in November 2021, ‘Jai Bhim’ starred Suriya, Manikandan and Lijomol Jose in lead roles and was based on a real-life incident involving Justice K Chandru, from his days as a lawyer.