Suriya QUITS Director Bala's ‘Vanangaan’, Here’s The Reason Behind The South Star’s Shocking Exit

South superstar Suriya, who was gearing up for his next with director Bala for his next directorial ‘Vanangaan’, has decided to quit the film. In an official statement, Bala has announced that the film will continue without the ‘Jai Bhim’ star.

“I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him.” read Bala’s official statement in a tweet by the director’s official Twitter page.

The statement added, “Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother."

Bala further added that the new actor is yet to be decided. “The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure. With this, it is yet to be watched who will be the new lead actor in Bala's directorial,” the statement concluded.

Notably, ‘Vanangaan’ was announced earlier this year and soon became one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil film industry. The film also marked Suriya’s collaboration with Bala after more than two decades.

Suriya and Bala previously worked together in films including the 2001-superhit ‘Nandha’. The duo also collaborated for ‘Pithamagan’ in 2003, which also went on to become a big hit in the industry.

Meanwhile, Suriya will next be seen in his tentatively-titled film ‘Suriya 42’. The film also stars Disha Patani and is being shot in Goa. ‘Suriya 42’ will be released in theaters in 2023.