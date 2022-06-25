Suriya, Jyotika Collaborate With Sai Pallavi For Her Next 'Gargi'

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry and has always proved her versatility as an actor. She is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film 'Gargi'. Now, it has been announced that Suriya and Jyotika have teamed up with Sai Pallavi's new film to present the film under their production house 2D Pictures.

Sharing the news, Suriya wrote, "Jo and I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!".

To this, Sai Pallai responded, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot".

Gargi was announced in May 2022 and Sai Pallai shared a glimpse on social media. She wrote, "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI @prgautham83’s brain child!"

I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this ☺️



Presenting to you, GARGI ❤️, @prgautham83’s brain child!https://t.co/uxw8Lsb1eI — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) May 9, 2022

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Moreover, Aishwarya Lekshmi will make her debut as a producer with the film. The music of Gargi will be composed by Govind Vasantha. However, the makers have not announced the release date yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam, which became a hit at the box office. The movie also starred Rana Daggubati in the lead role, along with Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in the pivotal role. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance in the Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy. She rose to fame from her role in the Malayalam film Premam. Meanwhile, she will also star in SK21.