Suriya: Fees Charged Per Film, Net Worth And A Luxury Car Collection; Must Know Facts About The South Superstar

Suriya will next be seen opposite Disha Patani in 'Suriya 42'. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, has been a renowned face in the southern film industry for over 25 years now. The actor has received several accolades in the past, including his recent National Award win.

Suriya has acted in over 50 films till now, and is one of the highest paid actors in the Southern industry. The ‘Soorarai Pottru’ star has also been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times.

Suriya Net Worth

With a net worth of Rs 186 crore, Suriya is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities in the Telugu cinema.

Suriya Per Film Fees

The two-time National Award winning star reportedly charges around Rs 20 to 25 Crore per film. In addition, Suriya charges Rs 2 crore for the promotions.

Suriya Car Collection

The ‘Jai Bhim’ star has a fetish for luxury cars. Suriya owns a lavish BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth Rs. 1.38 Crore. The actor also possesses an Audi Q7 worth Rs. 80 Lakh, a Mercedes-Benz M-Class worth Rs. 60.91 Lakh, and a Jaguar XJ L worth Rs. 1.10 Crore.

Personal Life

Suriya is the son of popular Tamil actor Sivakumar and has a brother Karthik who also works in the same industry. In 2006, Suriya married actor Jyothika after starring alongside her in several films.

Suriya and Jyothika share two children together; a boy and a girl. The actor lives with his family in Chennai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will next be seen in the tentatively titled film ‘Suriya 42’. The film also stars Disha Patani.

Sharing her excitement of working with the South superstar, Disha Patani said in a press statement, “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.”

‘Suriya 42’ is slated to be released in cinemas next year.