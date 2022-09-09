Suriya 42: Suriya And Siva Collaborate For A Period Action Film, Motion Poster Out | Watch

ACTOR SURIYA will be finally seen in his first pan-India film tentatively titled Suriya 42. He has collaborated with director Siruthai Siva for the film, which will a periodic movie. The makers have also released the motion poster of the film, which is grand and spectacular. Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Disha Patani.

Sharing the motion poster, the official YouTube account of Studio Green wrote in the description, "Presenting the official motion poster of The Majestic Stunning & Prestigious Project. "#Suriya42". Starring Suriya, Disha Patani, in the lead roles. Music composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad and Directed by Siva."

Meanwhile, Sharing the motion poster Suriya wrote, "We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure!

The music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The background score in the motion poster is epic, which matches the battle visuals shown in the video. However, the plotline of the movie is not revealed yet.

Fans are excited to see Suriya in a different avatar. One person commented, "Motion poster is extraordinary... Kudos to the team. Now it's up to Siva and the team to live true to the expectations. Please give us stunning visuals, with great screenplay and storyline." Another person wrote, "Whoa this is unexpected. It’s gonna be a different type of Suriya movie and a different type of Siva movie. Definitely high expectations."

Earlier, Suriya announced the beginning of Suriya 42. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Shoot begins...Need all your blessings..#suriya42."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

Apart from Suriya and Disha, the movie also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah. Moreover, the movie will release in 10 languages.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in a guest appearance. He also had a cameo in Vikram. He will star in Vanangaan. Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and has wrapped up shooting for the film. She will star in Project K. The movie also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan and it will be made on a high budget.