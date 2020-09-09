New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| Veteran actor Surekha Sikri was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday. As the news came into light, actor Sonu Sood, Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao and filmmaker Amit Sharma have come forward to lend their support to the Balika Vadhu actor and has said that there will not be any financial obstacles in her treatment.

Sonu Sood replied to a doctor who tagged him in a post on Twitter seeking his financial support for Sikri. He said, “She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes.”

She’s doing fine now and in able hands. Thanks for the concern and wishes 🙏 https://t.co/FwH9hUuP3P — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 9, 2020

Speaking with the Times of India, actor Gajraj Rao said that "Both Amit Sharma, the Badhaai Ho director, and I are in touch with Surekha ji’s secretary Vivek and yes, we are all there with her and we’ll extend all help we can, to her.”

The filmmaker Amit Sharma said, “I am in Goa, but I have been in touch with her family.” He added, “I have not spoken to anyone else, but people who are close to her- her family, nurse and manager. I will be doing my best to provide any kind of help that would be needed and I don’t think there would be any financial obstacles in her treatment.”

“She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continue to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon,” her agent Vivek Sidhwani told PTI on Tuesday.

Surekha Sikri is the winner of three National Film Awards and is also known for her performances in Balika Vadhu, Tamas, Mammo and Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro.

The veteran actor has won National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma