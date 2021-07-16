Surekha Sikri Death: Her's younger role in Balika Vadhu was essayed by her niece Heeba Shah, daughter of Naseeruddin Shah and Manara Sikri

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri died after suffering cardiac arrest on early Friday morning. Since September 2020, the veteran actress was suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

Surekha rose to fame from Colors TV daily soap Balika Vadhu wherein she essayed the role of Kalyani Devi, grandmother in the family. Her role in Ayushmann Khurranna's Badhaai Ho also gained immense appreciation from both critics and the audience. For this, she even received her third National Award, wherein she came in a wheelchair to accept it. Earlier, she received the prestigious award for her performances in Tamas and Mammo.

Everyone knows about her acting career, however not many know that she is related to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Yes, you read that right! Here we have brought you some lesser-known facts about Surekha Sikri that will leave you stunned:

- Surekha wanted to be a journalist or writer.

- She believed cinema reflects society and this is one of the reasons why female actors of a certain age are not given significant roles.

- Not many know she is related to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. As per reports, before marrying Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseer was married to Surekha's step-sister Manara Sikri also known as Parveen Murad.

- Surekha's younger role in Balika Vadhu was essayed by her niece Heeba Shah, daughter of Naseeruddin Shah and Manara Sikri

- She doesn’t like playing stereotypical roles

- She is a graduate of the National School Of Drama and has worked with their Repertory Company for over a decade.

- She has won three National Awards for her performance in Badhaai Ho, Mammo and Tamas

- She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contribution to Hindi theatre.

Coming back to her current life, she is survived by her son Rahul Sikri who is also an artist.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv