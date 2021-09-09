Akshay Kumar will ring in his 54th year this September 9. Remembering his mother, who passed away on Wednesday, Akshay has shared a heartfelt note for her on social media. Scroll to see the note.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar lost his mother on September 8, just a day before his birthday. On the occasion of his birthday on September 9 Akshay penned down an emotional note for her mother and wrote, " Life goes on." Akshay Kumar took his social media handle and shared a photo of him and his mom.

In the sweet picture, Akshay is sitting with her mom as she is giving him a peck on his cheek. The picture reveals that Akshay is surely missing her mom on his Birthday. Sharing the sweet picture, Akshay wrote, 'Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.’

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia had been admitted to the hospital several times for being unwell. After fighting for a long she passed away on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar was shooting in the UK when her mother got admitted to the hospital. However, Akshay left the shoot in the middle and rushed back to India to be with his mom in her last hours.

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

Akshay on Wednesday announced that his mother had passed away and wrote, "he was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

On the work front, Akshay has completed shoots of several movies which include, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, and Atrangi Re. He was shooting for an upcoming project in the UK. The actor has also announced two other projects Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. Akshay will shoot for his upcoming Ram setu in October in Gujarat.

Posted By: Ashita Singh