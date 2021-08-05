New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress her fans when it comes to showing off her toned body. Ishqbaaz fame knows how to spice up her Instagram feed by posting stylish and sultry pictures. Something like this happened recently when she was on her vacation in the Maldives.

The Naggin 5 actress set the internet ablaze after sharing jaw-dropping bikini-clad pics on her social media handle. Giving her fans major beach fashion goals, she was seen donning a multicolour bikini in one of her pics as she enjoys breakfast in the ocean. She captioned the image as "This Morning Before i Check Out i decided to take a Dip in the Ocean only to Come back to a surprise planned"

In another pic, Surbhi was seen flaunting her toned figure in the two-piece as she poses against the blue water in a pink colour two-piece paired with Christain Dior scarf around her waist and small size stylish sunglasses. She accessorized her look with gold bracelets and a ring in one of her hands. She captioned the image as "The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease. Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES"

The gorgeous actress kick-started her vacation on a quiet note with dinner on a beach. However, as soon as the sun hit the sky, she was all charged up. The actress oomph up the temperature as she sunbathed on the beach, followed by a cruise ride.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi rose to fame with Ishabaaaz, wherein she essayed the role of Anika alongside Nakuul Mehta. Post the show, she portrayed the role of Doctor in the reboot of Sanjivani and also made her debut in the supernatural genre with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

