New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the ongoing tussle between actor Kangana Ranaut and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, a Surat-based textile businessman has designed a saree based on the actor as a way to express his support for her. The red coloured saree has words “I Support Kangana Ranaut”, along with a picture of the actor, printed on it.

Textile businessman Rajat Dawer told news agency ANI that he designed the saree as a way to express his support for Kangana after portions of her Mumbai office was demolished by the BMC earlier this week. Dawer said he launched the saree yesterday and has already received multiple orders."

“She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her,” the businessman said. “We launched this saree yesterday & have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000.

Ranaut has been engaged in a tussle with the Maharashtra government ever since she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Soon after her remark, the BMC had demollished parts of her Mumbai office earlier this week. Earlier today, the actor had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhavan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja