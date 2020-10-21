Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee turns detective; Diljit-Fatima to take you on a hilarious ride
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of one of the much-awaited film 'Suraj Par Mangal Bhari' have released the trailer. The film has been set to release on silver-screens on November 13. The trailer of the film introduces Diljit Dosanjh as a most eligible bachelor and Manoj Bajpayee as a detective, who investigates the groom on the bride's family's demand.
View this post on Instagram
सुंदर. सरल. सुशील. समझदार. Miliye India ke most eligible bachelor aka Suraj se in #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali! 💥 Trailer out now! @bajpayee.manoj @fatimasanashaikh #AbhishekSharma @zeestudiosofficial @vyasabhishek77 @annukapoor @supriyapilgaonkar @vijayraazofficial @seemabhargavapahwa #ManojPahwa #NeerajSood @nehhapendse @manuj_not_manoj @kamalkumarshukla @vijayphoto007 @rohanshankar06 @mylemonylife @javedmohsin_official #AnshumanMahaley @ZeeMusicCompany
Posted By: Srishti Goel