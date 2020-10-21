Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Trailer out: Makers of 'Suraj Par Mangal Bhari' have revealed the trailer of the much-anticipated film of Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. Have a look at the quicky and hilarious trailer of the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of one of the much-awaited film 'Suraj Par Mangal Bhari' have released the trailer. The film has been set to release on silver-screens on November 13. The trailer of the film introduces Diljit Dosanjh as a most eligible bachelor and Manoj Bajpayee as a detective, who investigates the groom on the bride's family's demand.

Posted By: Srishti Goel