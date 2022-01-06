New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian film and television actress, Supriya Pathak popularly known for playing the role of Hansa Parekh in the sitcom, Khichdi, is going to turn a year older tomorrow (January 07). The actress began her career with the 1981 film Kalyug. Later she appeared in films such as Vijeta (1982), Bazaar (1983), Masoom (1983), and Mirch Masala (1985). She has received multiple awards including three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

As she will celebrate her birthday tomorrow (January 07), let's have a look at five of her best roles where she stole the show:

1. Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raam Leela is a tragic romance film loose adaptation of the 1961 film West Side Story. Supriya Pathak played the role of Dhankor "Baa" Sanera and won numerous awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for this character.

2. Wake up Sid

Released in 2009, Wake up Sid is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, with UTV Motion Pictures. The actress played an acquiescent mother who loves his son to bits and tries to fill the generation gap with her son.

3. Khichdi

khichdi is one of the most popular and iconic serials of Supriya Pathak. She essayed the role of Hansa Parekh the elder daughter-in-law of the Parekh family. And rest is known by all of us. The serial is filled with unadulterated humor and lame jokes.

4. All is Well

Released in 2015, All is well is a romantic comedy-drama helmed by Umesh Shukla and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shyam Bajaj, and Varun Bajaj and co-produced by Ajay Kapoor. In the movie, Supriya Pathak played the role of a mother with Alzheimer's disease.

5. UnIndian

Helmed by Anupam Sharma, unIndian is a 2015 romantic comedy film released in 2015. The movie was entirely shot in Sydney. In the movie, Supriya Pathak played the role of a typical Indian mother, and watching her in the film is a true delight. One can easily relate every bit of Supriya Pathak's character with their mother.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen