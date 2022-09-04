Superstar Singer Season 2: Mohammad Faiz Crowned Winner, Bags Prize Money Of Rs 15 Lakhs

One of the most popular singing reality shows 'Superstar Singer 2' had an epic grand finale on Saturday and Mohammad Faiz has been crowned the winner of the show. Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj and Sayisha Gupta made it to the finale. However, Faiz lifted the trophy and won Rs 15 lakh prize money as well.

Mohammad Faiz took to Instagram to thank the team of Superstar Singer 2 for their love and support. He wrote, "Thank you so much the whole team of Superstar Singer 2, Me aap sabhi ka bohot aabhari hu, aap sab se itna kuch seekhne ko mila,aap sabhi ne itna pyar diya, yaha mujhe itni achi family mili, itne pyare dost mile, itne ache judges and captains and Adi bhaiya".

As soon as Mohammad Faiz was announced the winer of Superstar Singer Season 2, fans poured the congratulatoty messages and showered their love. On the show, judge Himesh Reshammiya named him as the India's Youth Sensation.

Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali were the judges of Superstar Singer 2 and Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Sayisha Gupta, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj were the captions and mentors for the different contestants on the show. Comedians-hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entertained the audience in the finale.

First, Mohammad Faiz gave a soulful performance with the songs ‘Khamoshiyan’ and ‘Kaise Hua’, 'Pehle Nasha', 'Kesariya' and 'Koi Mil Gaya'. Then, Prabhu Pranjal gave a phenomenal performance and paid tribute to Bengali culture by singing Ekla chalo re, O maajhi re, Monta re and Allah ke Bande. Mani impressed the audience by singing Kache Dhaage, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom.

Later, Sayisha Gupta made everyone groove by singing Ek Do Teen, Legai Legai Dil, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, and Disco Deewane. Rituraj entertained the audience by singing Vaathi coming, Srivalli, Lungi Dance, and Nacho Nacho. Meanwhile, Aryananda R. Babu sang Ghar More Pardesiya, Jab Saiyaan, Kanha Soja Zara, and Dholida.

Superstar Singer 2 will be replaced by Indian Idol Season 13 and the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the shows will go on air on September 10, 2022.