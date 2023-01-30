Superstar Rajinikanth Reviews Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, Director Gopichandh Calls It A ‘Surreal Moment’

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ became a superhit success at the box office. The film, which faced a mega clash against films including Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth watched Veera Simha Reddy and called up director Gopichandh Malineni to review the film. Taking to his social media account, the filmmaker expressed his excitement over Thalaivaa’s response.

Taking to his Twitter account, Gopichandh Malineni wrote, “This is a surreal moment for me🤩🤗 Received a call from the Thalaivar, The Superstar @rajinikanth sir. He watched #VeeraSimhaReddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thankyou Rajini sir.”

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay in the lead roles and released theatrically on January 12, 2023.

Earlier, director Gopichandh Malineni had opened up on working on Veera Simha Reddy. In an interview with OTTPlay, the filmmaker said, “I’m happy and relieved. I saw the film as a responsibility. I feel lucky to have got a film with him at the right time, when he tasted a blockbuster like Akhanda and reached out to a wide section of audiences through his show Unstoppable. I readied the story keeping his massy image in mind.”

The director further added, “The interval episode with a teary eyed Balakrishna, the star’s scenes with Honey Rose are resonating with family crowds. Balakrishna’s biggest successes Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu are family dramas ultimately. The same factor worked in favour of Veera Simha Reddy too.”

The film’s antagonist, Duniya Vijay spoke about his time working with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. The actor told India Today, “Balakrishna is a much bigger star than me. It’s my good luck that I was roped in for this film. I am thankful to Balayya, director Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers. I have great respect for all of them.”