Reportedly Rajinikanth will spend a few weeks in the US where he will undergo several tests to confirm whether he is in good shape or not.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary actor Rajinikanth has jetted off to the US for a general health check-up on late June 18. The superstar was spotted at the Chennai International Airport at midnight with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, and the pics of the same are going viral on social media. A few days ago, Thalaiva left his fans worried after a report said that he is going to fly off to the US for a health check-up. The south superstar, in his political statement, confirmed that he had a kidney transplant surgery a few years ago.

According to reports, the superstar will spend a few weeks in the US where he will undergo several tests to confirm whether he is in good shape or not. He is expected to return to India on July 8, 2021.

As per a report in India Today, a Twitter user dropped a video wherein we can see Rajnikanth and his wife Latha arriving in their car at Chennai airport. The actor was seen donning a black t-shirt paired with grey pants while his wife was spotted in a yellow saree.

Here have a look:

Reportedly, the actor left for Doha, Qatar in a charted flight and from there, he will take a passenger flight to the US.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was shooting for Annaatthe before the second wave hit India putting a halt on shootings. The major portions of the film have been completed, while the remaining will be wrapped up after the superstar returns from the US in July.

Talking about Annaatthe is an action drama film helmed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film stars Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Meena, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on the eve of Diwali, that is, November 4, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv