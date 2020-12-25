New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Thalaiva Rajinikanth has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad today as he faced some fluctuation in blood pressure. Recently, eight people from the set of his upcoming film Annaatthe tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the superstar tested negative for coronavirus but he faced some complications in his blood pressure and exhaustion, and thus he has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad today morning.

Apollo issued a statement that read, "Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (December 25) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely.

Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showered severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable."

Earlier, the production house of the film Annaatthe, Sun Pictures, wrote on Twitter, "During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma